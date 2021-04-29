Liga MX: Club América and Pumas arrive “evenly” at the Capital Classic

The UNAM Pumas will receive a visit from the Club América Eagles on Day 17 of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, and although the capital teams live different news, they will arrive “even” taking into account the last duels of the Classic Capitalino.

In the last seven regular phase matches between the America and the Cougars, each team has a victory and the other five matches ended in a draw. The cats won the most recent, in the Clausura 2019, while those of Coapa took the one of the Apertura 2017.

However, in the final phases the Eagles have a clear dominance over the university students, because in the semifinals of the Apertura 2018 they took the tie with a resounding 7-2 aggregate (1-1 first leg, 6-1 second leg).

A semester earlier, at the Clausura 2018, América eliminated the Pumas in the quarterfinals, where they ended up advancing with a 6-2 aggregate, winning both games, 4-1 in the first leg and 2-1 in the second leg.

On this occasion, América arrives with second place in the general table assured and with its direct pass to the Liguilla, while the Pumas are in 15th place, with 18 units, and still dream of the playoffs.

