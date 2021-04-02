Liga MX: Club América and Cruz Azul would compete for the title in a long tournament; Chivas the descent

Since the establishment of short tournaments in Liga MX, there has been a debate about the return of long tournaments, which required fighting match by match for the points that could take you to the championship and not just wait for the arrival of the famous League to aspire to champion.

In short tournaments all teams know that the important thing is to qualify, no matter the place or the points that add up in the classification, the goal is to enter the call Big party and bet on a good streak to lift the title.

With the return of the Repechage, the situation has become more comfortable, since now there are twelve of eighteen teams that can fight for the title, betting on a bell in the direct elimination matches.

If this format does not exist, and taking into account the points achieved in the regular phase of the last two short tournaments in the current 2020-2021 season, Club América and Cruz Azul would be fighting inch by inch for the MX League title. Because in the absence of 7 games, the Eagles would only surpass La Machine by one point, with the direct confrontation between these teams still pending.

In addition to América and Cruz Azul, the Lion would be waiting for the puncture of both squads to scare them, because the Esmeraldas would have 54 units.

Following the criteria of the European leagues, where the last three teams are relegated, the condemned teams of Liga MX would be Atlético San Luis, Querétaro and FC Juárez, although there would still be a long way to go, as from the third to last place (Bravos) to the tenth place (Chivas), there are only 10 points of difference.

