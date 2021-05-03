Liga MX: Club América and Club Pachuca dominate in the ideal XI of the J17 of the Clausura 2021

This weekend the regular tournament ended to make way for the Final Phase of the Clausura 2021. The MX League revealed the star table of Day 17, in which the Club stands out America Y Pachuca.

Guillermo Ochoa is this week’s goalkeeper, being key for Pumas not to score. In defense are Nicolás Sánchez, Maximiliano Perge and Anderson Santamaría, the latter, one of the great surprises of the tournament.

The midfield has Angel Mena on the right wing, accompanied by Erick Sánchez and Santiago Naveda, who stood out in the Capital Classic. On the left, Jonathan Herrera, who scored two goals against Necaxa.

Finally, in the most important area, Felipe Pardo and Roberto de la Rosa, the pair that shattered the Atlético San Luis defense. The guest in the attack is Martín Galvan, who gave the victory to Juárez.