Liga MX: Club América and Atlas already negotiate the sale of Renato Ibarra

Its Rojinegros del Atlas and the Club América Eagles They are already negotiating the final transfer of the Ecuadorian player, Renato Ibarra, who is on loan with the Zorros team until June 30 of this year.

Since his arrival at Guardianes 2020, Renato has proven to be one of the best in the club and both the coaching staff and the Board are happy with his performance, so they seek his continuity.

After the legal problems that Renato had, in America they do not contemplate that he will wear the colors of the Eagles again, so his stay in Atlas is the most viable.

The 29-year-old has participated in 24 games since his arrival, 20 of them as a starter and has scored 4 goals with the Rojinegros jersey.

Thus, Atlas, who is close to saving himself from the 120 million fine, would buy the player with the 50 that will be saved by the Quotient table.

