Liga MX club advances in negotiations for Abel Hernández

Abel Hernández, striker for Internacional de Porto Alegre, would be in the crosshairs of Cruz Azul, León and Club América and according to journalist Mac Reséndiz, one of the clubs has advanced talks to sign the player.

Reséndiz says that although they are asking the player for Celta de Vigo, the economic situation of the club would not allow him to sign him.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Edson Álvarez wants to reinforce the Tri Olímpico

The player could end up in Mexican soccer, according to the ESPN journalist: “I think Abel Hernández could end up in Mexican soccer. I can’t decide which clubs they are, but there is already something advanced with one of them.” Wrote.

Hernández has worn the shirts of Peñarol, Palermo of Italy, Hull City of England and CSKA Moscow of Russia and Al Ahli SC of Qatar before arriving at Internacional in Brazil.

Although the name of the club negotiating with the player was not revealed, it has been reported that América, Cruz Azul and León are the teams that would search for the player.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content