Liga MX: Clausura 2021 signs painful record in short tournaments

The Closing 2021 it came to an end in its regular phase; However, the numbers that the tournament has left are not entirely positive, since, in terms of spectacle, it has been a duty, being the shortest-scoring tournament in history.

According to a graph from ‘Soccer Hour’, the Opening 2014 It is, until now, the tournament that averaged the fewest goals per game with 2.29 goals, counting the Liguilla games, but the 2021 Guardians have just overcome it in its regular phase.

That tournament, the regular phase had a total of 364 goals, for this championship, the regular phase added in 17 days, 363 goals, averaging 2.17 per game, waiting for what happens both in reclassification and in Liguilla.

The GOL crisis⚽️ Average goals per game in each tournament

History of short tournament matches The current tournament has an average of 2.49 goals per game, one of the lowest tournaments in goals pic.twitter.com/YSox5zdMbS – Football Time (@andresn) October 9, 2020

The matchday in which the most goals were scored was on the fifth, with 28, while the least scoring matchday was the second, with 11. So far, the tournament that has averaged the most goals since this new format has been Summer 1999, with 3.64 annotations.