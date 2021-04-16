Liga MX: Claire Chevalier reveals Christian Martinoli’s most surreal compliment

The irreverence of Christian Martinoli and his good sense of humor have enshrined him in the taste of the masses in the last decade, since TV Azteca broadcasts top the rating lists within the most important parties in the city. MX League, since most of the Mexican fans enjoy the stitches of the narrator of Argentine descent and the great team that he forms with Luis García Postigo, Zague and Jorgito Campos.

That same irreverence and sense of humor led him to win over his beautiful wife, Claire Chevalier, To who Martinolli He met on TV Azteca more than 15 years ago, falling in love at first sight and being rejected in the first instance by the French.

Despite the fact that Chevalier has kept a low profile in the media, Martinoli’s wife left a gem on social networks, airing one of the most original compliments that her husband has thrown at her, causing a stir among her followers.

In a question sent by a tweeter, in which he asked about the best compliment that had been thrown at them in his life, Martinolo’s wife windowed the narrator, leaving a screenshot of one of their WhatsApp conversations in which Christian left him a ” beautiful flower”.

What is the best compliment you have ever been told? My husband a couple of days ago; we have been together for more than 15 years: Clarire Chevalier: “Hahahahahaha. I came out more brave than pretty. Christian Martinoli: “And look how beautiful you are; imagine how cuI3r4 you are”

Martinoli and Chevalier were married in Acapulco in 2009, and had their first daughter whom they named Chiara; in 2013 their second daughter named Chloe arrived.

