Liga MX: Cirilo Saucedo returns to Xolos de Tijuana as a technician in the basic forces

The former goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo, returns to the Xolos de Tijuana team where he had an outstanding step in his professional time, to join the coaching staff of the U-18 category for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

Also read: Chivas: They discover an alleged corruption network with Guadalajara players

In the U18 category, Xolos will give the opportunity to a much loved element after his time as a player on the border, nothing more and nothing less than Cirilo Saucedo, who as goalkeeper lifted the institution’s first first division title, “the club reported .

Through a press release on their different social networks, the border team board confirmed the return of their former footballer, who takes the reins of the U-18 team as their new coach.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Cirilo Saucedo returns to @Xolos He will do it as a coach of the Sub 18 The best thing that can happen to that team is that their referents return, for a long time the ‘Xoloizcuintle DNA’ became water between so many changes. pic.twitter.com/GifGGK0kyu – Heriberto Muñoz (@JuanHeribertoMF) June 10, 2021

Cirilo Saucedo was a fundamental part of the Xolos de Tijuana team in its promotion to the first division, being a very important element and defending the goal in the club’s only championship.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content