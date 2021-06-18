Liga MX: Cimarrones de Sonora announces Chivas player as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

Los Cimarrones de Sonora, a Liga de Expansión MX team, announced the hiring of Edson Torres for the next Liga MX Apertura 2021 Tournament from Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara.

Cimarrones, through his official Twitter account, boasted Torres’ arrival from Chivas for the next Liga de Expansión MX campaign, although last season he played for Tapatío.

“We have a new player! Edson Torres is a midfielder and a new player in our squad. He comes from Chivas de Guadalajara, with whom he debuted in 2016 in Liga MX. Welcome Edson! #Cimarrones. ”, Published the Sonora club.

Edson Torres has played 33 games with the Tapatío shirt in the MX Expansion League, where he has scored three goals and two assists. With Chivas he played 23 games where he only scored one goal and gave two assists.

Edson Torres plays as an offensive winger, with the ability to play on both wings, both on the right and on the left, having more baggage on the right side played 11 games.

