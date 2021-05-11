Liga MX: Christian Tabó is ‘upset’ and asks Cruz Azul or América in the final

Christian Tabó, Puebla player, revealed that he would love to be able to play the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against La Maquina de Cruz Azul or the Águilas of Club América.

In an interview offered for La Octava Sports, Tabó indicated that Cruz Azul has held a great tournament being the best of all and both La Maquina and América for the player from La Franja, are the biggest teams in Liga MX.

“I would really love to close at home. The truth is that I dream every day that the final will be against Cruz Azul or América, which are the greatest in the country and they will have to show why they are the greats, ”he declared.

DREAM OF FINAL BEFORE AMERICA OR BLUE CROSS Cristian Tabó hopes to reach the final stage of the tournament with @ClubPueblaMX, to face one of the two great teams in Mexican soccer. pic.twitter.com/y6gy9DyLih – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) May 10, 2021

Christian Tabó played the 17 games with Puebla in the regular phase of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, where he scored three goals.

Puebla gave the great surprise of the tournament and got directly into the Liguilla by remaining in third place overall with 28 points, only below Cruz Azul and América.

