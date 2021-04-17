Liga MX: Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Zague left with ‘gifts’ from the Mazatlán FC stadium

After a year of not setting foot in a football stadium, the group of analysts, reporters and storytellers from Aztec TV that head Christian Martinoli Curi, Luis García Postigo, Jorge Campos, David Medrano Félix, and Luis Roberto Alves Zague, had the opportunity to be live and direct broadcasting the match of the Mazatlán FC and Los Rojinegros del Atlas which was held at the Kraken Stadium in the port of Sinaloa.

The match between Zorros and Cañoneros marked the return of the team of Aztec TV to the soccer stadiums within this pandemic, so those of Ajusco did not hesitate to send their ‘luxury line-up’ for this match, which, unfortunately for them, ‘ended in a bland goalless draw.

TV Azteca, like other television stations in Mexico, had been broadcasting Liga MX matches from its studios for more than a year, so for a long time it was not possible to see the ‘Pelafustanes’ team mount their show in direct from the boxes of some stadium.

Doctor García, Jorge Campos, Zague, Martinoli and Don ‘Deivid’ were received with gifts at the Kraken, as the board of directors of the Mazatlan team gave them a team shirt, in addition to receiving a visit from the Governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel , who boasted photos of their meeting on social networks.

“Goodnight I came to the kraken to support Mazatlan FC in today’s game against Atlas and I had the pleasure of greeting Luis García, Jorge Campos, Zague and Martinoli, who visited us in Mazatlán … we are going to close well!

