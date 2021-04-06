Liga MX: Christian Martinoli launches tremendous criticism against TV Azteca’s Botanero Friday

Christian Martinoli launched tremendous criticism against him Botanero Friday of TV Azteca and the offer of Liga MX that it offers to its viewers, because it considers that it is bad due to the low quality of equipment that it has available to transmit.

In an interview for Roberto Gómez Junco’s YouTube channel, Martinoli, a commentator for TV Azteca, acknowledged that the games that are usually broadcast on Fridays are very bad and of low quality with respect to the spectacle offered by the teams.

“We have very poor football matches on Fridays, you have to row a lot to finish the 90 minutes whatever. I have had the great fortune of narrating five World Cup Finals from the stadium and I have always said: ‘A World Cup Final is narrated by anyone , but a match on Date 4 in Mexico is where I want to see you, ‘there I challenge you to keep the audience’s attention, “he said.

In addition, Martinoli indicated that despite the fact that being a narrator is a dream job for many people who like soccer, sometimes they have to make sacrifices while being a chronicler, such as narrating a match of date 4 of the MX League with teams from low quality.

“Everyone says that it is great that you have to go to a World Cup, but to get there I know that I had to win 27 times the matches of Day 4 to be able to be in a World Cup box to narrate,” he added.

It should be remembered that the teams that Martinoli usually narrates together with ‘Doctor’ García, Jorge Campos, Zague and company, are Puebla, Mazatlán, FC Juárez and Necaxa on the Friday Botaneros of the MX League.

