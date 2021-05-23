Liga MX: Christian Martinoli blows up the arbitration of Cruz Azul vs Pachuca

Christian Martinoli, a commentator for TV Azteca, criticized the work of the refereeing in the second leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between Cruz Azul and Pachuca, by not signaling a penalty in favor of La Maquina.

Martinoli, on his Twitter account, complained about the ease of the whistlers for marking fouls on the forwards when they are committed to the defenders, but not the other way around, as happened in the match between Cruz Azul and Pachuca.

Also read: Liga MX: Felipe Ramos Rizo exhibits arbitration error by César Ramos at Cruz Azul vs Club Pachuca

“You see the Catalan penalty on Aguilar that they do not score and the truth is that the infractions decreed by the referees are laughable when a striker touches a defender in the area (in any match of the tournament and in any year).

You see Catalan’s penalty on Aguilar that they don’t score and the truth is that the infractions decreed by the referees when a striker touches a defender in the area (in any match of the tournament and in any year) are laughable. – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) May 23, 2021

It should be noted that in the final part of the first half, defender Juan Escobar ended up on the pitch within the Tuzos del Pachuca area before a possible plate from a rival and that in the end the referee César Arturo Ramos did not score.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content