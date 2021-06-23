Liga MX: Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez revealed the ‘big mistake’ he made with Diego Armando Maradona

It was 2009 when Christian ‘El Chaco’ Giménez shone with his own light with the Tuzos del Pachuca in Liga MX, drawing the attention of the then Argentina coach, Diego Armando Maradona, who put his eye on him and contacted him to invite him to be part of the Albiceleste that was playing the qualifying rounds with a view to South Africa 2010.

Although Giménez did not make his official debut with the Argentine National Team, Chaco revealed details of that phone call with the legendary ten, recalling that he began that relationship with a tremendous fail in his talk.

Also read: Ariadne Díaz poses as provocatively as possible in a daring pink lace ensemble

“When Maradona called me to the National Team, we had traveled with Pachuca to Guadalajara to play. Normally when I arrive at the hotels I turn off my cell phone to take a nap, that day I put it to charge because I ran out of battery and I didn’t turn it off. I respond moody because they woke me up. ‘Who is it?’, ‘Chaco, I’m Diego’, ‘What Diego, what do you want?’, ‘Diego Maradona’ “, commented Giménez in an interview with Toño de Valdés.

“When Maradona told me I had already lowered my anger a little, imagine that he had never called me. I already started talking about you, even the dream left me. He told me that he was following me and that he was looking for players who adapted to the height of Quito because they came from losing 6-1 in La Paz, “added Chaco.

Giménez assured that he spent three weeks keeping the secret of his call with Maradona, ensuring that this was one of the happiest moments in his entire career as a footballer, but Diego himself was the one who asked him not to comment on anything, sharing the news only with his wife, with whom he began to cry with joy.

“I was touched, one day I was between Messi and Maradona sitting, out of all logic that even I asked myself: ‘What am I doing here?’ Sometimes I think that God told Maradona to call me because it was an incredible award. One day I was with Gabriel Caballero and Damián Álvarez, shortly after with Messi, Javier Mascherano, Javier Zanetti and La Bruja Verón ”, he joked.

Read also: Euro 2021: Teams classified to the round of 16 (At the moment)

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT