Liga MX: Christian “Chaco” Giménez is excited about Juan Reynoso’s Cruz Azul

The former Cruz Azul player, Christian “Chaco” Giménez He praised the machine technician, Juan Reynoso, assuring that this is one of the best teams he has seen in his entire life.

“Always analyzing the game a bit, what I see differently is that all the players are doing well, whoever enters does well too, has an important deck that are good, many who could not participate so much with Siboldi are doing well, It is a very balanced team in all its lines, many times what you see is that it does not despair, that indicates that it is a mature team, but we know everything that happens when it reaches decisive instances, but I trust a lot in this group, the coach is keeping a balance. He was highly criticized and has found the return to that, “he said in an interview on Line 4.

Christian Giménez assured that the rotation of players in Blue Cross is something that applauds Juan Reynoso, because it has given everyone an opportunity.

“The Reynoso thing has shown in this tournament that it has changed, it has rotated its players a lot and the most important thing is that it does not show when it changes,” he said.

Former Machine player, now coach of Cancun FC, augurs a good meeting this Saturday, in which he thinks that the Cementeros are facing a great opportunity.

“The last games, if I remember correctly, Cruz Azul has won and behaved well, I think that what I imagine is very difficult to say something from a distance, we cannot do anything we did not do before, what we can change. is what is coming, and that is the duel against America, it will be a great game because both arrive at a good time, “he insisted.

