Liga MX: Chivas would suffer a new loss for the Apertura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara began their preseason work for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, and despite the fact that several Tapatío players traveled with the first team to Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, others would be leaving the institution.

According to information from journalist Gabriel Tamayo, Edson Torres, who played for the rojiblanco team in the Expansion League, will leave the club to be a new player for the Cimarrones de Sonora.

“Edson Torres will go to Cimarrones. Chivas seeks to land it, again. “

According to the same report, the intention of Guadalajara would be to “land” the player, seeking that he can return more mature to the rojiblanco team and now promote him to the first team.

The Chivas youth squad, who has already participated in Liga MX, has gone through clubs such as Lobos BUAP, Zacatepec and Tapatío, without being able to consolidate in the first division.

