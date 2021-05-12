Liga MX: Chivas would sell José Juan Macías to Real Betis this summer

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara would have to make a decision about the future of the last of their quarry jewels, Jose Juan Macías, since the forward of the Flock is one of the objectives that the Real Betis Balompié in La Liga de España, a team that intends to sign him this summer, taking advantage of the Mexican’s contractual situation.

According to the Fichajes.net portal report, Real Betis has not taken its eye off José Juan Macías and, together with him Atlético de Madrid and the Real Sociedad de San Sebastián, have followed him in recent seasons in the Liga MX.

Macías had a ‘medium’ season with Guadalajara, registering 12 goals in 33 games, taking into account his Liga MX, Liguilla and Repechage matches, in addition to leaving with a single goal in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic with Mexico.

However, the Spanish team has him included in an alleged list of candidates to reinforce the staff led by Manuel Pellegrini, so they would be studying launching an offer for his services, taking advantage of the fact that, in December, Macías could already negotiate freely with any team that is interested in hiring them

José Juan Macías’s contract expires in June 2022 and is currently valued at 10 million euros, so it could be a good opportunity for the rojiblanco team to have great profits with his transfer.

