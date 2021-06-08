Liga MX: Chivas would negotiate the signing of Rodolfo Pizarro, how much does it cost and what is his salary?

With just one year of contract fulfilled with the Inter Miami of the MLS, the Mexican midfielder, Rodolfo Pizarro, I would be leaving the box Black rose due to disagreements, for which he himself would have requested his departure from the board of the team owned David Beckham, situation that would be exploited by Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, club that would seek to repatriate the Mexican

For weeks it had been speculated that Pizarro would have a difficult outlook regarding his continuity in the North American team, which would have an overcrowding of franchise players this season, a situation that ended up being resolved with the loan of Matías Pellegrini to a club from the third division in the United States.

With the season already underway, Pizarro accumulates 6 games played out of 8 possible, accumulating 376 minutes and being out of the call in the last two clashes.

According to information revealed by Alberto Pérez Landa, a Unanimo Deportes reporter, this situation would have been taken advantage of by the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, who had already started talks with the North American team with the intention of signing Rodolfo Pizarro for the 2021 Apertura.

“Rodolfo Pizarro is close to returning to Chivas. He is no longer comfortable at Inter Miami CF in the MLS and he asked the board to leave. Both teams are already negotiating for Pizarro to return to LigaMx with the Guadalajara jersey, a team where he enjoyed playing. “

How much does Rodolfo Pizarro cost?

The midfielder is valued at 10 million euros, about a million euros less than what Inter Miami paid for the termination of his contract with Rayados de Monterrey in 2020.

How much does Rodolfo Pizarro earn?

Although the purchase seems unlikely, the Flock could seek the transfer of the midfielder, although for this he would have to pay his salary, which amounts to 4.9 million dollars, a figure that would be out of the reach of the rojiblancas finances.

Pizarro played 58 games with Chivas, registering 15 goals and 10 assists, winning 1 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX and 1 Concacaf Champions League.

