Liga MX: Chivas would have Jonathan Orozco in their sights as reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara are already thinking about the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League and one of the positions to reinforce that Víctor Manuel Vucetich would have interest in the team would be the goal and Jonathan Orozco de los Xolos de Tijuana would be an option.

According to information revealed by the Récord newspaper, Jonathan Orozco would be in the orbit of Chivas to reinforce the team for the next season, due to his experience and having already worked with Vucetich.

As detailed in the information, the Chivas board would have already approached Orozco to see the availability of a future transfer with Guadalajara, since he has a contract with the Xolos, according to Rubén Rodríguez.

The Chivas board of directors has approached Jesús Corona and Jonathan Orozco to find out their availability to join the Herd

However, for now Chivas does not necessarily have as a priority to strengthen the goal and they would be looking for other players for other positions to strengthen the squad.

It should be remembered that Chivas would have asked for Cruz Azul goalkeeper Jesús Corona for next season although that option looks complicated since he is seeing his renewal with La Maquina, so it seems almost impossible.

