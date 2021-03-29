Liga MX: Chivas would have fans for the match against Santos Laguna

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara will return to activity in the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League when they receive a visit from Santos Laguna on the Akron Stadium field, in the match corresponding to matchday 13, where apparently they will be able to put fans in for that match.

According to information revealed by Jesús Hernández of W Deportes, Chivas will put up to 12 thousand fans for the match against Santos Laguna, as happened in the National Classic against Club América, in which they ended up losing three goals to zero.

“Yes there will be people next Sunday in the match between Chivas and Santos Laguna. In the next few hours, ticket costs will be defined, surely cheaper than in the match against America, 12 thousand people will enter the stadium for the match against Santos. ”, He revealed to W Deportes.

In the current Clausura 2021, the Chivas are out of the repechage zone, since they are in position 16 of the classification with 12 points after only having two victories in the tournament.

