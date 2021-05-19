Liga MX: Chivas would already have its first “reinforcements” for the 2021 Apertura

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara seek reinforcements for him Opening 2021 and the first could come from the champion of the Liga de Expansión MX, as two elements of the Alteños de Tepatitlán ring to reach the Sacred Flock.

According to information from ESPN, Pavel Pérez Y Luis the ‘Fat’ Márquez could return to Guadalajara after their loan with the Tepatitlan FC ends at the end of Clausura 2021, so they could be pieces to consider by Victor Manuel Vucetich.

Both elements became important pieces for the Altos de Jalisco team to take the Clausura 2021 title and now they would be ready to prove themselves in the MX League with Chivas.

Two very important players in the Tepatitlán title will very likely play their last games with the team. They no longer have them because they end their contract and would join CHIVAS. They would put conditions on one, but there is plenty of quality. – René Tovar (@Rene_Tovar) May 19, 2021

According to this same report, none of the players has been notified of this supposed movement, but it is said that “El Gordo” Márquez would undergo special training to find his best physical shape, since his “extra pounds” would have cost to be cut by Matías Almeyda in the past.

In the Clausura 2021, Luis Márquez added 993 minutes in 13 games, 12 of them as a starter, and managed to score 3 goals. For his part, Pavel Pérez played a total of 1,124 minutes in 15 games, all of them as a starter.

