Liga MX: Chivas, with everything against Santos Laguna; statistics do not spare the Flock

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara will be measured against the Santos Laguna squad in the match of day 13 in the current Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League on the Akron Stadium field this Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, where those led by Víctor Manuel Vuceitch have everything against the La Comarca squad.

Chivas has everything against Santos Laguna, not only because of the very opposite current situation of both teams in this Clausura 2021, but because the history of Guadalajara against Santos is not encouraging in their search at least to get into the playoffs.

Chivas, in the last 10 games against the ‘Guerreros’ squad in Liga MX and Copa MX, the team led by Vucetich has only been able to win two games, has lost seven and tied one. And of the last six in the League, the Flock has only been able to win one and lost the other five.

In other words, Santos has perfectly taken the measure of Chivas that in the current tournament is in position 16 of the table with only 12 points, with 15 goals in favor but 18 against, being a totally unbalanced squad.

For their part, those led by Guillermo Almada are having a good time, as they are in third place with 21 units, managing to score 14 goals and only have nine against, placing themselves as one of the best defenses.

