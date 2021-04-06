Liga MX: Chivas will seek to continue playing with fans at Akron Stadium

Despite the little response from their fans, as a reflection of the team’s bad step in the 2021 Clausura Tournament, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will try to continue playing open-door at the Akron Stadium for the remainder of the championship.

According to information from ESPN, the intention of Rebaño Sagrado is to continue allowing its fans to enter Akron, as long as they have the permission of the health authorities of the State of Jalisco and the MX League.

In this weekend’s match, against Santos Laguna, Guadalajara had 4,704 fans, which represents 10% of Akron’s capacity, despite the fact that the permit was to have up to 25% fans.

In the remainder of Clausura 2021, Chivas has only two more home games left. On matchday 15 against the Xolos de Tijuana and on Date 17 against the Tigres de la UANL, a duel they hope to reach still alive.

