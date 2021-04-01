Liga MX: Chivas will play “double Liguilla” this Clausura 2021, assures Vucetich

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara still have hopes of qualifying for the Clausura 2021 playoff, for which Victor Manuel Vucetich He assured that they will have to play “double league” if they want to qualify.

At a press conference, Vucetich pointed out that the next meetings that come to him Sacred Flock they are of “life or death” if they still want to stay with a chance to qualify for the big party of Mexican soccer.

“At this moment we think that we will have a double League, we started with Santos this Sunday and then with the remaining rivals, with 3 games won we could get a pass to the final stage, we know how difficult the task is going to be, but we have confidence in the capacity of the team. “

On the other hand, “King Midas” spoke about the great period of inactivity that his players had, between the Pre-Olympic and the FIFA Date, although he assured that he sought to keep his elements active with activity in the inferiors.

“They were 3 weeks without activity and we have tried to give mobility to many elements of the squad with Tapatío, there is the case of Beltrán, Huerta and Calderón who participated in the Expansion League so as not to lose rhythm. Others have also played in Sub 20 ”

