Liga MX: Chivas will not be able to reschedule their debut against Atlético San Luis

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will be one of the most affected elements of Liga MX by the Tokyo Olympics and the gold Cup, since five elements are summoned with the Mexican National Team for these tournaments.

According to information from David Medrano, a journalist for TV Azteca, the Guadalajara would have asked to reschedule his match on Matchday 1 against him Athletic of San Luis, due to the large number of casualties it will have.

However, Liga MX would not have acceded to this request, as it indicated that no match of the first day of the Apertura could be moved for any of the 18 teams.

“Chivas has already been warned that its match on the 1st date against San Luis will not be able to reschedule it due to the absence of selected teams. No match on the first day can be moved “

Chivas has Gilberto “el Tiba” Sepúlveda, Uriel Antuna, Fernando Beltrán, Jesús “Canelo” Angulo and Alexis Vega as selected, most of them going to the Olympic Games.

Guadalajara initially had six selected, but José Juan Macías ended up causing loss due to a tear in the thigh of his left leg. However, this does not mean that Chivas will be able to count on him, since his departure to Getafe would already be arranged.

