Liga MX: Chivas will have only three games on open TV in Apertura 2021

Liga MX presented this Wednesday, June 30, the official calendar of the Opening Tournament 2021 and Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara learned about the matches they will play in the Akron Stadium, where the Clásico Tapatío stands out.

However, the not-so-good news is for fans of the Sacred Flock, since only three local meetings Chivas they will be broadcast on TV Azteca and TUDN, while the rest will be on pay TV.

The matches against the Rojinegros del Atlas, the Cruz Azul Machine and the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, which are the last three at home for Guadalajara, are the only ones that will be broadcast on open television.

Meanwhile, the matches against Atlético de San Luis, Bravos de Juárez, Club León, Rayos del Necaxa and Tuzos del Pachuca will be broadcast on AfIZZIonados, IZZI’s exclusive channel.

It should be remembered that matches such as the National Classic against the Eagles of America and games against Tigres, Rayados and Pumas, will be played as visitors, so against Monterrey it would be the only one on pay TV.

