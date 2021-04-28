Liga MX: Chivas will have ‘obstacles’ to sign reinforcements in the Apertura 2021

With just over a month to end the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara would already be planning the formation of their squad for the next tournament of the Mexican Soccer, although before starting to review names of footballers to consider them as reinforcements, the herd you will have to overcome some obstacles.

According to information revealed by David Medrano Félix, the management of the Flock continues to struggle to pay off the economic debts that it had left for hiring soccer players Rayos del Necaxa and Uriel Antuna with Santos Laguna.

The economic crisis generated by the pandemic has further exacerbated the financial problems that Chivas was already dragging in previous tournaments, so the 30 million debt has been liquidated in ‘installments’, although at times they have been delayed.

Despite this situation, the directives of Necaxa and Santos have been understandable with these delays, and in the case of the Laguneros, they have responded to Manchester City, the owner of the other half of Antuna’s letter.

This debt will be the primary objective for Chivas during the following semester, so the arrival of signings will have to be planned under this limitation.

