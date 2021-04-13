Liga MX: Chivas will have a series on Netflix, causing discomfort to its players

Despite the fact that on the pitch things are not going well at all in the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, the directive of the rojiblanco team continues to expand its horizons in the marketing area, since now it has been aired that the rojiblanco team would be producing a series of his own to launch on the Netflix platform.

According to information revealed by the journalist David Medrano Felix in his column for the newspaper Récord, at the facilities of Green Valley it is already common to see Amaury vergara supervising the filming of the television series that will bear the name of Chivas.

Also read: Yanet García delights her fans with “spicy” advancement of adult content

It should be remembered that Amaury Vergara is passionate about the world of cinema, so he is following the production of this material in detail, which has generated friction between the coaching staff and the producers of the series.

The source assures that on some occasions annoyance has been generated when the producers ask the players to participate with scenes planned within the series, citing the example of some details in training sessions, such as short sprint races, something that has not caused grace to the footballers.

The Chivas board of directors hopes that the series meets their expectations and lives up to an institution such as Club Guadalajara.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: