Liga MX: Chivas will fine Uriel Antuna for his statements with Zabalive

After the controversial statements made on the Youtube of the Spanish Zabalive, the striker of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Uriel Antuna, He would be entitled to an economic fine from the board, this because he offered an interview without having the consent of the communication area of ​​the rojiblanco team.

According to information revealed by journalist David Medrano Félix in his column for the daily Récord, Chivas will impose an economic sanction for giving the interview to the famous youtuber, leaving some statements that annoyed the fans of the Flock.

Also read: Chivas: Ricardo Peláez already has seen two forwards for reinforcements of the Flock

In the interview, Antuna accepted that it would be more relevant for him to return to football in Europe than to win titles with the Guadalajara team, in addition to ensuring that he would wear the Club América shirt if he had no other option.

Despite the fact that some questions led Antuna to answer in this way, the Chivas fans reproached the Brujo’s statements, showing their annoyance during the game against the Tijuana XOlos, as the Lagunero player was repeatedly booed by the stands from Akron Stadium.

The source indicates that the internal regulations of Chivas stipulate that no member of the institution can offer an interview without the authorization of the media department, and in the case of the Brujo, he did not report that he would have that link with the Spanish youtuber.

Read also: Chivas: Probable lineup of Víctor Manuel Vucetich vs Rayados de Monterrey

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: