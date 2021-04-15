Liga MX: Chivas will allow the entry of minors for the duel against Xolos

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara receive this Day 15 of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League the Xolos de Tijuana, at the Akron Stadium; A duel to which the rojiblanca fans may attend even with minors.

Through an official statement, the Sacred Herd reported that access will be allowed to children over three years of age, when initially only children over 12 years of age could enter.

Also read: Cruz Azul and América arrive “evenly”, but the Eagles win the most important

In addition, the rojiblanco team published the requirements for Akron fans’ access. He also informed that the sale of tickets will be allowed at the stadium box office on Thursdays and Fridays.

CHIVAHERMANITOS OVER 3 YEARS OLD WILL BE BACK! ✅ Ticketing.

✅ Promotion for this Saturday.

✅ Entry protocol. Here all the information for #VolverteAVer in the match vs. Xolos ⬇️https: //t.co/rpjFvJliea – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 15, 2021

“ENTRY PROCEDURE:

– Before arriving at the stadium, you must complete your epidemiological questionnaire, in which the fan confirms that their health is optimal and accepts the code of conduct established by Liga MX. Without this requirement, access to the property will NOT be allowed. The questionnaire can be found at WWW.VOLVERTEAVER.MX.

– The stadium gates will open 3 hours before kickoff (4 PM).

*** Children over 3 years of age are allowed to enter. “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: