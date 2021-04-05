Liga MX: Chivas vs Santos at risk of being postponed due to fire

Football

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have the game on target in the Akron Stadium in view of Santos LagunaHowever, a forest fire in the Bosque de la Primavera could cause the game to be postponed due to the smoke and pollution it has generated.

The fire that started a few days ago could not be fully controlled and the air quality in the area has been severely affected.

The situation has alerts to the authorities, however, there has not been a formal approach to postpone the match but if the situation does not improve, the match could be postponed.

Chivas plans to open the doors of Akron Stadium to receive 25% of fans this afternoon at 5 PM in the duel corresponding to date 13.

