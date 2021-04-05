Liga MX: Chivas vs Santos at risk of being postponed due to fire

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have the game on target in the Akron Stadium in view of Santos LagunaHowever, a forest fire in the Bosque de la Primavera could cause the game to be postponed due to the smoke and pollution it has generated.

The fire that started a few days ago could not be fully controlled and the air quality in the area has been severely affected.

Also read: Club América: Giovani Dos Santos’s message for his goal against Necaxa

The situation has alerts to the authorities, however, there has not been a formal approach to postpone the match but if the situation does not improve, the match could be postponed.

This is how Zapopan dawns this Sunday, as a consequence of what happened in La Primavera. Chivas plays Santos at home at 5:00 PM and I honestly don’t think it should be played. pic.twitter.com/er48uNYqoM – Victor Wario (@ vwario7) April 4, 2021

Chivas plans to open the doors of Akron Stadium to receive 25% of fans this afternoon at 5 PM in the duel corresponding to date 13.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content