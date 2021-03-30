Liga MX: Chivas, the great beneficiary of the Pre-Olympic Selection

The The Mexican Under-23 team has had a perfect step through the Concacaf Pre-Olympic and much of the good game of the team is due to the collective level that the players have shown and those of Chivas del Guadalajara make it clear that they have potential.

Despite the fact that Chivas is experiencing one of its worst moments in football after being thrashed in the National Classic, players like Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega have shown that they are the best that the team has.

In addition to Antuna and Vega, Sepúlveda and Jesús Angulo have been able to respond to Jimmy Lozano’s demands and have shown that if they play at Chivas at that level, they can get the team out of the Bache they are in.

The pre-Olympic ends this Tuesday, March 30 and then the players will report with their clubs. It will be there where they must show that they have enough quality and if they do, Chivas will be the great beneficiary of the Pre-Olympic.

Although Macías and Mayorga have had less participation, they could also help the team to return to the Liguilla positions, since they are starters in the Flock.

