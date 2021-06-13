Liga MX: Chivas suffers two casualties in the preseason

After the discharge of Hiram Mier in Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, the Flock suffered two more casualties in the preseason, after Jesús Sánchez and Deivoon Magaña trained differently from the rest of their teammates in Barra de Navidad.

Chivas is doing the preseason on the beaches of Barra de Navidad and suffered the casualties of both sides, who presented discomfort.

The ‘Chapo’ Sánchez presented a muscular overload that did not let him train even with the rest of his teammates.

For his part, Deivoon Magaña, who rose from Tapatío to the First Team, suffered a strain in morning practice that left him out of the rest of practice.

Both players are doubtful for practice this afternoon, however they do not appear to be serious injuries.