Liga MX: Chivas suffers its first loss for the Apertura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara suffered their first loss for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, as Adrián Villalobos was presented as a new reinforcement of the Leones Negros de la U de G.

Through an official statement, the University of Guadalajara team reported the return of Villalobos after a year with the Sacred Rebaño in the MX League, where he also saw activity with the Tapatío in the MX Expansion League.

“We open the doors again to our youth squad Adrián Eduardo Villalobos Orozco, who after making his debut in Liga MX with Guadalajara returns to the club that saw him born as a footballer”

Villalobos played practically all his minutes in the Expansion League with Tapatío, since in one year he played 25 games for a total of 1,218 minutes, in which he scored three goals.

