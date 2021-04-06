Liga MX: Chivas’ strategy to reinforce itself with Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara do not give up in their fight to be able to reinforce themselves with the midfielders of Cruz Azul Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, and in the Flock they would already have a very marked roadmap to get both players.

According to information revealed by Gabriel Tamayo, Chivas dreams of having the two Cruz Azul players for the 2021 Apertura and will insist on their hiring, as long as in the case of Orbelín, I continue without renewing with La Maquina to offer them an additional salary. juicy than the cement makers.

As detailed in the information, the salary that Orbelín asks to renew with Cruz Azul is very high and that would have the negotiations a bit stagnant, so Chivas would enter the scene to offer him that high salary that the ‘Maguito’ would want.

On the other hand, the case of Luis Romo looks more complicated, since the midfielder reached an agreement with La Maquina to only listen to offers from Europe greater than 8 million dollars, however, Chivas would offer more to convince Cruz Azul and the own footballer.

“But today I tell you if Orbelín earns one peso, he would stay free, if Chivas offers him a salary of two pesos, Orbelín will go to Chivas, it’s as easy as that. If Chivas offers him a salary more than what Cruz Azul is going to offer him, Orbelín leaves, ”he said about Orbelín.

“If an offer of 8 million dollars does not arrive for Luis Romo, Chivas can take him, it is less than what he paid for Antuna, less than what he paid for Oribe Peralta. I see it difficult because of Romo’s level, but if an offer doesn’t come from Europe, Chivas is there ”, he added on the subject of Romo.

