Liga MX: Chivas squad will be vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to preseason matches

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have started with their first stage of the preseason at the Verde Valle facilities, facing the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, without the presence of the players summoned in the Mexican National Team.

Given the high number of positive cases by Covid-19 that he presented within the Sacred Herd campus, the institution would be programming that the players and the coaching staff receive the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the reporter Ernaldo moritz, correspondent of ‘ESPN‘In Guadalajara, the board of the Rojiblanco team, in coordination with the club’s medical department, are analyzing receiving the first dose on their trip to the United States for pre-season friendly matches.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have scheduled two preparation games in the American union, against the Tigres de la UANL on July 7 and against the Rayados de Monterrey on July 11.

It should be noted that the Sacred Herd has been one of the teams most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, suffering a significant number of positive cases in the past 2020-2021 season.

