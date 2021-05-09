Liga MX: Chivas sadly remembers the last elimination at the hands of Pachuca

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will reach the playoffs of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League with a thirst for revenge against Club Pachuca, as both teams will meet again in the elimination phase after 15 years.

It was during the semifinals of the Clausura 2006, the Tuzos tied Chivas 4 goals and advanced thanks to their position in the General Table, to later be crowned against San Luis.

“Yes, it was a very exciting match. Unfortunately in the last play they scored the goal with which they eliminated us. It no longer made much sense to talk in the locker room because we left disappointed and angry. We knew that we missed an important opportunity ”, Sergio Santana mentioned in an interview.

The latter goal was left for posterity. In one of the last plays, Miguel Calero left his goal and went to the rival area to finish off a corner kick; the ball went to where he was and everyone believed that he was the one who beat Luis Michel.

“We thought it was his because of the way he celebrated. There was annoyance because he went and celebrated in front of our bench. It was for the anecdote, it did not happen to majors. We all knew him, he was always very respectful ”, recalled the ‘Gazelle’.

Sergio Santana has great affection for these two institutions, since he debuted in Pachuca and consolidated in Chivas; with these two teams he won three of his six Liga MX titles.

