Liga MX: Chivas reveals Ronaldo Cisneros’ health status

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara confirmed the news that the reporter Jesús Hernández advanced, who aired the heart problem that had been detected in the Flock player, also stating that the footballer could continue with his career as normal after having consulted various opinions of specialist doctors.

The Chivas board published an official statement to give some details of the Cisneros clinical situation, reaffirming that he will be able to develop his activity as a footballer with all normality.

To the entire Rojiblanca Nation and the media,

We want to inform you that our striker Ronaldo Cisneros will be able to continue with his professional work as normal.

During the rigorous tests prior to the start of the Preseason, the player registered some warning signs in the stress test; Immediately, the club’s Sports Sciences area took the proper precautions and actions, as it does with any of its players and more in special cases like this one, and coordinated a thorough medical scrutiny to rule out any issue of greater care.

The process included consultations with specialists in Guadalajara, CDMX and Spain, in addition to the performance of multiple echoes, resonances and tests, the results of which were always encouraging.

In addition to this process carried out by the club, Ronaldo Cisneros consulted another specialist in Mexico City on his own.

With all that evidence gathered, the final step was an appointment with the sports cardiologist Dr. Matthew Martínez, referral doctor for the New York Jets and other NFL, NCAA and MLS teams, who reviewed the player in New Jersey and issued positive advice to give the ‘fit to train and play’, verdict that is delivered in writing to the forward himself, who even already participated in the Chivas training session last Friday, June 25.

The situation of Ronaldo Cisneros was known to the MX League throughout the aforementioned process. In fact, through various tools of the Technological Innovation Center, Liga MX itself will continue to monitor the player’s performance.

Unlike the journalistic version of Jesús Hernández, Chivas did not specify if the player signed a responsive letter before returning to the activity.

