Liga MX: Chivas reveals Jesús Molina’s health status

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have announced that their midfielder and captain, Jesus Molina, has presented improvement of his discomfort in the adductor of the left leg, for which he will be eligible for the matches against Rayados de Monterrey and Los Rojinegros del Atlas in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Chivas will have a crucial week in his fight to get into the zone of Repechage n this tournament; first before Rayados from Monterrey midweek, game that could place them in the reclassification zone without depending on other results; in addition to the game against Rojinegros del Atlas, meeting where he could ensure his participation in the ‘postseason’.

Also read: Liga MX Repechage: The 2021 Clausura League at the moment (Combinations and results)

Just yesterday, the Chivas had questioned the participation of Jesús Molina in the game against Monterrey, ensuring that he would be subject to review during the days prior to the match to consider whether he would be eligible or not.

This Monday, through the official account of the Chivas TV platform, the Guadalajara club confirmed that Molina is ready to play this week’s Herd matches.

“The ‘Capi’ Molina is eligible for the following matches of the Herd,” published Chivas TV.

Chivas will play this Wednesday against Rayados at BBVA, on Saturday against Atlas in Jalisco and will close against the Tigres at Akron.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Pablo Aguilar is already looking for a new team in Liga MX

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: