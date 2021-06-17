Liga MX: Chivas receives ‘help’ from AuronPlay, famous youtuber, to sign Rodolfo Pizarro

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara continue with their pre-season work under the orders of Víctor Manuel Vucetich for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, with many doubts and unknowns on the subject of reinforcements, since Rodolfo Pizarro is one of the wishes of the Flock, but the lack of money would prevent their arrival, therefore, the famous youtuber AuronPlay, sent them his blessing so that they can fulfill this objective.

The famous Spanish youtuber responded to a request from a Chivas fan who wanted his blessing so that he would give Guadalajara luck and with it they would be able to reinforce themselves with the Inter Miami midfielder of the MLS for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

AuronPlay kindly offered and wished Chivas luck so that they could close the signing of Pizarro for the next season, stating that it is not a blessing as such, since Chivas owner Amaury Vergara considered that he must have a lot of money, so he sent them the best of luck.

“It is a blessing to the portfolio of the Chivas duel, so that it can bring us Rodolfo Pizarro as a reinforcement. Let’s see, my blessing is not going to be that suddenly this man has a lot of money, but hey, he can wish luck. “, He explained.

For now, Chivas is performing the preseason for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League with little news on the subject of reinforcements, but there may be options with Rodolfo Pizarro, since in Inter Miami he would not have the confidence the coach and the player himself would like to return to Mexican soccer.

