Liga MX: Chivas presented its call for the 2021 Apertura preseason

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will begin their preparation for the Opening Tournament 2021 of Liga MX with the preseason, which will take place in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, and for which the Sacred Herd presented its call.

Through their social networks, Guadalajara presented the list of 28 elements called by Víctor Manuel Vucetich to work in the preseason; call in which there are several absences for the elements that are with the Mexican Under-23 Team, which is preparing for the Olympic Games.

Other absences are those of Uriel Antuna, who is concentrated with the Senior National Team for the 2021 Gold Cup.

WITH EVERYTHING FROM THE BEGINNING! Here is the list of players who will make a new Preseason with Guadalajara

In the call, names such as those of Pavel Pérez, who returned from Tepatitlán, and elements of Tapatío, such as Alejandro Organista, Deivoon Magaña, Diego Campillo and Ángel López stand out. In addition to the incorporation of the “reinforcement” Christian Pinzón.

Call of Chivas for the preseason.

Goalkeepers: Miguel Jiménez, Raúl Rangel, Raúl Gudiño, Antonio Rodríguez.

Defenses: Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Christian Calderón, Miguel Ponce, Jesús Sánchez, Antonio Briseño, Juan De Dios Aguayo, Gilberto Orozco, Deivoon Magaña, Diego Campillo, José Madueña.

Media: Jesús Molina, Sergio Flores, Eduardo Torres, Alejandro Organista, Ángel López, Pavel Pérez, Christian Pinzón.

Forwards: Oribe Peralta, César Huerta, Carlos Cisneros, Isaac Brizuela, Ángel Zaldívar, Jesús Godínez.

