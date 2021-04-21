Liga MX: Chivas prepares the return of its fans to Verde Valle

After more than a year of pandemic in Mexico, the return of fans to the stadiums of the Liga MX teams has occurred gradually according to the evolution of the Epidemiological Traffic Light, being the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara one of the clubs benefited by this measure, since a couple of days ago they had the reopening of the Akron Stadium and, according to unofficial information, they would now be close to opening their training camps.

As detailed by the Historia Chivas account, the Guadalajara Sports Club would be reopening the gates of the fields of Green Valley to the fans who want to witness the practices of the rojiblanco team, all this taking into account the sanitary measures established in the protocol.

THE FANS RETURNS: Everything seems to indicate that as of this Friday, the fans will return to training in Verde Valle, with a limited capacity and with all the sanitary measures. This for the Classic Tapatío.

According to the source, it would be this Friday, April 23, when the rojiblanco team allows access to a limited number of fans to the fields of Verde Valle, just before the Clásico Tapatío against the Rojinegros del Atlas.

