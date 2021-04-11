Liga MX: Chivas players are fed up with Ricardo Peláez and would have let them know

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara live a difficult reality in the MX League after the poor results in the Guardians 2021, coupled with the problems of indiscipline and a ‘broken dressing room’, there would also be problems between the players and Ricardo Peláez.

According to Gustavo Mendoza, a Fox Sports journalist, there was a ‘clash’ between the players and Peláez during the moments prior to the game against Mazatlán on matchday 11, the players would have made the Sports Director know their annoyance.

“On Matchday 11 prior to the game against Mazatlán, a dressing room character from Guadalajara entered trying to close ranks, that character is called Ricardo Peláez. He entered into a talk that was going to last short, before the game, and it lasted longer than expected, why? Because the Chivas players began to tell him their truths, they told Peláez that they were fed up with their prominence, with their excesses of prominence outside that they were fed up with their positions and the way they ventilate situations and even exhibited players. That talk lasted longer, lasted more than an hour, and some thought that from then on Guadalajara was going to close ranks and go for the same goal. And this meeting, at the same time shows me that he broke everything, more than or that he helped the team ”. Gus Mendoza said.

After that talk, Chivas has lost two games and tied two and the problems would have increased instead of ‘calming down’.

The Chivas, if they do not qualify for the playoffs, could clean up in the coaching staff and even Ricardo Peláez’s position would be in jeopardy.

