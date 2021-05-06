Liga MX: Chivas or Cruz Azul would ‘pay’ a million for Néstor Araujo

What seemed to be a battle between Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and La Maquina de Cruz Azul for the signing for the next Opening 2021 of the Mexican defender, Nestor Araujo, everything indicates that it will end in a ‘guajiro dream’ for both Aztec clubs, since the Celta Vigo would not be willing to lose a single euro of the 7 million they paid to Santos Laguna in 2018.

Araujo has a current contract until 2023 with the Spanish team, which was rumored to have the intention of renewing its defensive back, giving way to the Mexican, who has a good market in the Mexican Soccer, but the Celta board “wants to do business” and they have set a starting price that is too high for the finances managed by the Aztec clubs.

Araujo is valued at 7 million euros on the Transfermarkt portal, a figure that Celta paid in 2018, when Néstor did not even reach 3 million euros in its valuation.

Now, according to information revealed in the Sniper column of the newspaper Récord, the Spanish team would be valuing Araujo’s file at no less than 14 million euros, about 17 million dollars, a figure that is far from the reach of Chivas or Cruz Azul, especially in times of crisis due to the pandemic.

Araujo is close to reaching one hundred official matches with Celta de Vigo, a club where he has already scored 4 goals and registered 3 assists.

The Cruz Azul youth squad is selected for Mexico and has worn the green 41 times, scoring 3 goals in his career with TRI.

