Liga MX: Chivas offers Fernando Beltrán to Pachuca in exchange for Erick Aguirre

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara want Erick Aguirre as reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League and they would have proposed a new exchange of players to the Tuzos del Pachuca with midfielder Fernando Beltrán in between.

According to information revealed by Erick López from TUDN, the Chivas want Erick Aguirre as reinforcement for the next tournament and ‘Nene’ Beltrán would be the key to unlocking everything and for this operation to take place.

As detailed in the information, ‘Nene’ Beltrán likes Pachuca very much and it could be that with him in between, they accept the exchange and thus Aguirre is a new Chivas footballer.

“The @Chivas are looking for the arrival of @ Erickg_14 and to achieve this they put @FerbBeltran in the negotiation, which also interested NECAXA.” Erick López revealed on the networks.

It should be remembered that according to various information Fernando Beltrán would not enter into Victor Manuel Vucetich’s plans with the team for the next season, so in Chivas they see it pertinent to put him in the operation to close a player they consider very necessary to strengthen the team.

