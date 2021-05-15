Liga MX: Chivas mourning the death of a legend of the Flock

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara expressed their regret and expressed their condolences to family and friends of the former Guadalajara player, Fernando Vera Castro, better known as The Ameca, former champion of the flock and canterano of the rojiblancos, a club to which he reached fourteen years of age.

Through their social networks, Chivas they fired with a heartfelt message whoever their footballer was in the sixties.

We regret the sensitive passing of our former player and Champion, Fernando “El Ameca” Vera. We unite ourselves to the grief that comes to his family and friends.

Who was Fernando Vera Castro?

Ameca debuted with Chivas in 1964 in a match against Toluca, a match in which the forward scored the only goal for the Guadalajara team in a 3-1 defeat.

Vera did not have a great career as he retired prematurely in 1968 after a left knee injury.

In 1975 he returned to activity with Bagres del Industria, from Ameca, Jalisco, in 1975, a team he directed a year later and until 1978.

