Liga MX: Chivas’ message that ‘infuriates’ the fans prior to the game vs Rayados

Football

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara play their first final in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Rayados del Monterrey in the pending match of matchday 12 to be held at the BBVA stadium.

A few hours away from the kickoff at the ‘Steel giant‘, the Rojiblanco team has been present on social networks by dedicating an emotional message to their faithful fans in the face of the game against the royals.

“EVERYTHING IS LEFT ON THE COURT!” He wrote.

After the publication, the comments and reactions from the Chivahermanos did not wait, showing their fury against the Sacred Herd and that we present below.