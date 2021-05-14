Liga MX: Chivas makes official the renewal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich as its coach

After they were eliminated in the repechage of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament against the Tuzos del Pachuca, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara made official the renewal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich as their technical director.

Through an official statement released on their social networks, the Sacred Herd reported that, after four days of analysis, the board, led by Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara, reached the decision to give continuity to the Vucetich project by renewing it for one more year.

“The Guadalajara Sports Club informs that after 4 days of intense analysis and internal debate among the members of the Sports Committee of the institution, the decision was made to renew Víctor Manuel Vucetich one more year as Technical Director of the first team.”

“This Friday at 9:30 in the morning, our Sports Director, Ricardo Peláez, will give a message to the rojiblanca fans through the institutional platforms.”

Since his arrival on the Guadalajara bench in the 2020 Apertura, Vucetich has a record of 14 wins, 13 draws and 9 losses, with a 51% effectiveness; numbers that would have gotten him continuity on the rojiblanco bench.

