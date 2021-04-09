Liga MX: Chivas makes Cruz Azul tremble at hours of the match

Cruz Azul has tied 11 consecutive victories in the Closing 2021, matching his best streak, which has caused the celestial fans to be excited about the final stretch of the regular tournament and with equaling the record set by Lion.

However, despite not being at their best, Chivas will not make it easy for ‘La Maquina’, remembering that it comes at a time similar to that of 2019, when it cut Club León’s winning streak.

During the Clausura 2019, the emerald team arrived with 12 consecutive victories on matchday 16, but would be surprised against Chivas, who tied eight games without knowing the defeat and ended up taking the victory 2-1, ending the record that they will try to equal Blue Cross.

On this occasion, the rojiblanco team arrives with a single victory in its last six games, leaving many doubts in the operation, so it will return as a victim, but with the motivation to once again be the ‘executioner’ of the team rooted in the mexican soccer.