Liga MX: Chivas loses Hiram Mier for the rest of Clausura 2021

After missing the match of matchday 14 in the MX League against the Cruz Azul Machine, defender Hiram Mier will undergo surgery for a knee injury and will be out for the remainder of the Closing tournament 2021.

Through a statement, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara medical team led by the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich confirmed that the Mexican defender will undergo surgery for the injury that afflicts him in the knee.

Read also: Concachampions: Ignacio Ambriz sees the match against Toronto as a final

“Hiram presents a meniscal lesion of the posterior horn of the lateral meniscus and a chondral lesion of the lateral condyle of the left knee, for which this Wednesday a joint cleaning will be performed; depending on the findings that are found during the operation, the decision could be made application of other surgical techniques within the operating room. The recovery prognosis will depend on these findings, “the statement said.

With this, the defender Hiram Mier would close his participation in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, where he played nine official matches as a starter adding 759 minutes on the field of play.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue with their preparation training to face the match corresponding to the 15th day of Liga MX in the current Clausura 2021 tournament against the Xolos from Tijuana.

Read also: Concachampions: President of Arcahaie confirms “flight” of a player prior to the duel against Cruz Azul